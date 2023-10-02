First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,266.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
