First Command Bank Buys 183,704 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Command Bank owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $57,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. 1,401,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,244. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

