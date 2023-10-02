First Command Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,138. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.