First Command Bank Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 206,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.77. 80,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

