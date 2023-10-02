First Command Bank Sells 109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.65. 894,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.