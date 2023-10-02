First Command Bank Sells 15,539 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $313,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 490,145 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

