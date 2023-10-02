First Command Bank Sells 970 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,307,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

AMKR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,860. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

