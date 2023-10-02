First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

