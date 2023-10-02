First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,203 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 759,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,403. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

