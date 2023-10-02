First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.98 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $641.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,636. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $692.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.