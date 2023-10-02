First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 539,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

