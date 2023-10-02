First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,602. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

