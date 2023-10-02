First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 15.4% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Novartis stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.49. 1,024,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,787. The company has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

