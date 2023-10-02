First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

FHN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.