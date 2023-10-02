First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1,462.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,085 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 644,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,162. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

