First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

FUNC opened at $16.23 on Thursday. First United has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

