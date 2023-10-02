FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by Handelsbanken to Market Perform

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $4.58 during trading hours on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.05 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

