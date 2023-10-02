Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

