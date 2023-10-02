Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.