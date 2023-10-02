Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) & Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Head to Head Comparison

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Electric and Clean Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $2.04 billion 2.02 $187.33 million $4.14 21.55 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 27.25 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Franklin Electric has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Electric and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 9.31% 18.08% 11.19% Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Electric and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Clean Energy Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

