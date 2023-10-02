Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSNUY
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.