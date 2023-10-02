Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

