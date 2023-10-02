Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $23.53. 55,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,644. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

