Gala Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.05 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $403.98 million and $68.05 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,547,768,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,569,929,164 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

