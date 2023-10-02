Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
