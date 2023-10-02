Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.70. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $87,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $80,790,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

