Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.74.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 473,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,721. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

