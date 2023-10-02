Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $155.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Generac stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $186.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

