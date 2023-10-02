General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.45. 3,558,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.