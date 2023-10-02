GenTrust LLC Buys 8,079 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,587. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.