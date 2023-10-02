GenTrust LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

