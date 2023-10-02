GenTrust LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.62. 634,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

