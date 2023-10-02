GenTrust LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. 2,060,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,642. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

