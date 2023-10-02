GenTrust LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,818. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

