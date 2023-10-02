GenTrust LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.54. 348,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,219. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

