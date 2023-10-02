GenTrust LLC Sells 11,956 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 7.28% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. 3,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

