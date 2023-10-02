GenTrust LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

