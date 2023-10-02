GenTrust LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $75.34. 1,572,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

