Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.2% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 732,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 380,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,826,354 shares in the company, valued at $23,472,227.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,826,354 shares in the company, valued at $23,472,227.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,384 shares of company stock worth $2,622,276. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 4,893,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,131,867. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

