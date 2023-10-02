Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 7,509 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

EOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,913. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

