Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,839 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

