Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 15,216 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 627,940 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

