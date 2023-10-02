Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,455. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

