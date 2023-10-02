Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. 2,011,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,307. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.