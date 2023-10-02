Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.19. 4,080,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,136. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

