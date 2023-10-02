Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 194,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 178,345 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

