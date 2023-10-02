Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $25.68. 2,105,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

