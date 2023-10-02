Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

