Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

NOBL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,965 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

