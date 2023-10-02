Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 434 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 484,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 1,528,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,269. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

