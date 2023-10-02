Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $102.95. 2,450,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.95 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

